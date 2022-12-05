Report: Mets reach 2-year deal with Justin Verlander, reigning AL Cy Young winner, days after losing Jacob deGrom

Justin Verlander, the age-defying AL Cy Young winner and two-time World Series champion, is reportedly signing with the New York Mets.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman reports it's a two-year, $86 million deal with a vesting third-year option. The deal's $43 million average annual value comes in just a shade under the all-time record $43.33 million per year contract Max Scherzer signed with the Mets last offseason. The move pairs Verlander with Scherzer days after Jacob deGrom bolted New York for a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. Scherzer and Verlander were previously teammates with the Detroit Tigers.

Verlander's deal tops deGrom's annual value, but for fewer years.

The already iconic ace, soon to be 40, returned from Tommy John surgery in 2022 with a 1.75 ERA that earned him his third Cy Young nod and a second championship with the Houston Astros. That campaign was played on a one-year, $25 million deal. Verlander, who also has the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year Award and the 2011 AL MVP Award on his mantle, would seem to have few accomplishments left to chase.

The Mets, though, have plenty to chase. Team owner Steve Cohen has not beaten around the bush: He wants to spend and win a World Series. The 2022 team, the first under manager Buck Showalter and GM Billy Eppler, won 101 games, but lost the NL East to the Atlanta Braves and crashed out of the postseason in the NL wild card series.

Verlander and his Astros teammates have said his time away from the field while rehabbing — spent with his wife, the model Kate Upton, and young daughter — changed him for the better as a teammate. But it doesn’t seem to have mellowed his competitive fire. He has repeatedly maintained an interest in chasing 300 wins — a threshold last reached by Randy Johnson in 2009. Verlander is currently at 244, meaning he would likely have to rival Nolan Ryan, who pitched until age 46, to get there. Perhaps fittingly, he will now pitch for the team where Ryan started his career.

Justin Verlander pitches in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Oct. 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

You could argue that baseball’s two most dominant starters — Verlander and deGrom — hit the market together this winter. Since 2018, when Verlander threw his first full season for the Houston Astros and deGrom leveled up, they have the two best park-adjusted ERA+ marks, and they're first and second in WHIP and batting average allowed. They have thrown roughly the same number of innings in that time — 645 1/3 for deGrom, 618 for Verlander — but Verlander, despite his advanced age, has been more reliably available. He was out for basically two seasons due to Tommy John surgery but has otherwise made his starts like clockwork.

Still, no one can totally outrun the deleterious effects of time. Although his Cy Young Award and shiny ERA don’t show it, Verlander’s strikeout rate dipped considerably in 2022 — no point of shame for a pitcher his age — and batters made more contact on his pitches in the zone than they had since before his Houston reinvention.

He has a long way to fall before he’s no longer a frontline starter, but every season’s trek will get harder from here. In fact, some of that wear and tear might've been evident in the 2022 playoffs, when Verlander labored to a 5.85 ERA despite finally earning his first individual World Series win.