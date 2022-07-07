Mets rally in 9th, score 5 in 10th to beat Reds 8-3

  • New York Mets' Jeff McNeil watches his RBI single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    1/5

    Mets Reds Baseball

    New York Mets' Jeff McNeil watches his RBI single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    2/5

    Mets Reds Baseball

    New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India is hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    3/5

    Mets Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India is hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    4/5

    Mets Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    5/5

    Mets Reds Baseball

    Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Jeff McNeil watches his RBI single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India is hit by a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft throws during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JEFF WALLNER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New York Mets
    New York Mets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Reds
    Cincinnati Reds
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brandon Nimmo's three-run homer capped a five-run 10th inning and the New York Mets came from behind late to beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Starling Marte grounded an RBI double over third base off Hunter Strickland with one out in the ninth, scoring Nimmo from first to tie the game at 3.

Dominic Smith's double off Dauri Moreta (0-2) drove home pinch-runner Ender Inciarte from second base with the go-ahead run in the 10th. James McCann delivered an RBI single before Nimmo's shot sent the NL East leaders to their 20th series win this season by taking two of three from Cincinnati.

Pete Alonso went 4 for 5 with a double. Nimmo had three hits and scored three times from the leadoff spot as New York remained 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Atlanta.

A loss would have left the Mets with their slimmest lead since April 16.

Adam Ottavino (3-2) struck out two in a hitless ninth for the win.

Nick Senzel hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who have the worst record in the National League.

Facing a hard-throwing rookie for the third straight day, the Mets couldn't get much going against Graham Ashcraft, who allowed 10 hits but only two runs in six innings.

Mets lefty David Peterson came off the paternity list to pitch following the birth of his son. His first career start against Cincinnati lasted only 3 2/3 innings. He allowed three earned runs and walked five.

Senzel, who had one homer through his first 181 at-bats this season, homered for the second time in three games to put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the second.

Adonis Medina allowed one hit in three scoreless innings of relief to keep it a one-run game. But the Mets didn't break through against the worst bullpen in baseball until the ninth.

New York's only runs to that point came on Jeff McNeil's RBI single in the first and a broken-bat single by Tomás Nido that drove home a run in the fourth.

Things got testy in the 10th when Moreta brushed back Eduardo Escobar with a pitch, but both players were restrained before any others left the dugouts.

NO SLEEP ’TIL FLUSHING

Mets manager Buck Showalter wasn't happy that the Mets had a night game in Cincinnati before starting a four-game series at Citi Field the next night against the Marlins. “I don’t know how they get away with that,” he said. “The schedule is what it is. I don’t think it’s good for the game, quite frankly. Still a great way to make a living, even if you don’t sleep.” Thursday's starter, Trevor Williams, traveled back to New York ahead of the team.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Chris Bassitt remains on track to start Friday against the Marlins at Citi Field. Bassitt was placed on the COVID-19 injured list last Friday.

Reds: 1B Joey Votto did not play due to tightness in his lower back. ... RHP Tyler Mahle has a strained right shoulder and was placed on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sunday. ... DH Jonathan India was hit on the left ankle by a pitch leading off the game and exited an inning later. X-rays were negative.

UP NEXT

Mets: Williams (1-5, 4.34 ERA) will start the opener of a four-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field.

Reds: LHP Mike Minor will start the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates, which makes up a May 6 postponement. The starter for Game 2 is undetermined after Mahle went on the IL.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How Canada's most extreme triathlon helped heal Lac-Mégantic, Que.

    Thiago Menuci had never heard of Lac-Mégantic, Que., when he received an invitation to compete in a triathlon there in 2020. Menuci, 40, a coach and endurance athlete from Porto Alegre, in the south of Brazil, was scouting for a new challenge after he won Fodaxman in 2019 — one of the most gruelling extreme triathlon events in the Americas. He Googled Lac-Mégantic, and only then did he learn about the disaster that had struck the town of 6,000 on July 6, 2013, when a runaway train carrying crude

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Poston eagles 17th, takes 3-shot lead in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13 1/2-foot eagle putt on 17. “That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • 'I would have done the same thing:' Bowness OK with being Jets' second choice

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness doesn't mind being the second choice. The new Winnipeg Jets head coach took part in his first press conference Monday, a little more than a week after first target Barry Trotz declined the team's offer because the veteran wanted to spend more time with his family. "If I'm in his chair, I'm going after Trotzy, too. I am. It's that simple," Bowness said with a laugh, referring to Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff sitting beside him. "Trotzy is the perfect guy for this

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Wheeler, Hoskins, Realmuto lift Phillies over Cardinals 4-0

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw seven shutout innings of four-hit ball and Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto slugged home runs as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0 Sunday night. The Phillies won two of three games in the series against a team they are chasing for a National League wild-card spot. “A series win is always a plus,” Wheeler said. “Hopefully, we can continue this and keep it up." Since Rob Thomson took over as interim manager following the firing of Joe G

  • Leading off: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts

    A look at what's happening around the majors on today: ___ SOTO SETBACK Washington star Juan Soto is being checked out after exiting a game early because of an injured left calf. The 23-year-old outfielder flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right in the third inning against Miami. He was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth. Soto left Nationals Park to get an MRI. “We’ll re-evaluate him and see what’s going on,” manager Dave Martinez said. Soto, the f

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Kevin Durant Watch: Who the Raptors shouldn't trade for KD

    Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale rank which of the Raptors' core players are most valuable to the team if management is able to swing a deal for Kevin Durant. Full episode is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Street Fighter 6: New fighters can jump in

    Here are the latest updates about the iconic combat game series that not just core fans should know.

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Volkanovski defends title, beats Holloway again at UFC 276

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexander Volkanovski defeated Max Holloway for the third time Saturday night, defending his featherweight title by unanimous decision with a dominant striking performance at UFC 276. Volkanovski (25-1) extended his winning streak to 22 fights with a commanding display against Holloway (23-7), the former champion at 145 pounds. Volkanovski executed a sharp boxing game plan against one of the UFC's best punchers, bloodying Holloway's face early on and steadily increasing the puni

  • Canadian basketball players relish chance to play at home in Globl Jam U23 tournament

    TORONTO — At a recent meeting of Canada's under-23 basketball teams, players were asked to raise a hand if they'd ever played for Canada at home. Two of the 30-plus players in attendance raised their hands. This week's inaugural Globl Jam tournament isn't just an opportunity to bridge the gap in Canada's national program between the youth and senior squads, but a rare chance for the country's most talented young players to don the Maple Leaf at home. Aaliyah Edwards, one of the two who have play