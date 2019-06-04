Mets plead with U.S. patent office to deny Tom Brady's 'Tom Terrific' claim

Last month, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly filed for trademark protection of “Tom Terrific” in anticipation of launching a brand featuring the phrase.

The New York Mets are not pleased about this.

Brady’s TEB Capital, which owns his established TB12 brand, filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to protect the phrase for use on clothing and in a line of trading cards, according to Philadelphia’s Gerben Law Firm PLLC.

As far as the Mets are concerned, there’s only one Tom Terrific — Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, who won three Cy Young awards and helped lead the Mets to the 1969 World Series.

Mets plead their case with U.S. patent office

Apparently irked by Brady’s claim, the Mets made their case to the USPTO on Monday. But they didn’t do so in a legal filing.

They aired their grievance on Twitter.

Another win for Brady over New York?

We’re not sure how much standing a Twitter plea has with the USPTO in deciding these disputes. Here’s guessing it’s not much.

And if the Mets or Seaver don’t have a prior trademark claim to “Tom Terrific,” this could chalk up as another victory for Brady over a tortured New York fan base.

If the Mets really want to win this fight, they should probably enlist the help of the New York Giants.

