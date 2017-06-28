Mets place RHP Gsellman on 10-day DL with strained hamstring

New York Mets' Robert Gsellman (65) is helped off the field by first base coach Tom Goodwin (22) and a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Miami. Gsellman grabbed the back of his left thigh as he approached first base and grimaced in pain. He was replaced on the mound by Paul Sewald in the bottom of the fourth inning. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) -- The New York Mets have placed right-hander Robert Gsellman on the 10-day disabled with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Reynolds was expected to join the Mets in time for Wednesday's game at Miami.

Gsellman becomes the sixth Mets starting pitcher to go on the DL this season. He was hurt trying to beat out a grounder Tuesday against the Miami Marlins.

Gsellman is 5-5 with a 6.16 ERA. His injury means right-hander Rafael Montero (1-4, 5.63 ERA) will remain in the rotation.

