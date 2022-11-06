Mets, pitcher Edwin Díaz agree on five-year, $102 million contract

The New York Mets retained star closer Edwin Díaz after the two sides reportedly agreed on a five-year, $102 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal makes Díaz the highest-paid reliever in MLB, per Spotrac. The agreement also includes a team option for 2028 that would make it six years, $122 million, but Díaz can also opt out after the third year, per Newsday. Díaz also gets a no-trade clause with his new deal.

Díaz, 28, capped off his second All-Star season with the Mets with a career-best 1.31 ERA and a 3-1 record in 62 combined innings. He struck out 118 over the 235 batters he faced and finished with 32 saves.