Mets' Pete Alonso breaks National League rookie home run record

Pete Alonso is etching his name in MLB's record books.

The Mets first baseman hit his 40th home run of 2019 in New York's 11-5 victory over the Royals on Sunday and broke the National League's rookie home run record.

He went 3 for 4 on the day and tallied two RBIs.

One for the record books.

Alsonso, 24, has had an impressive first year with the Mets. He's slashing .271/.375./.604 and has notched 95 RBIs through his first 123 games with New York.

Alsonso also earned All-Star honors and won the 2019 Home Run Derby.

He has been a big part of a Mets team that's posted a 64-60 record and sits 1 1/2 games back from the National League's second wild card spot, which is currently held by the Cubs.

"This has been such an incredible year, I just want to keep building and helping this team win," Alonso said after the game. ​

Pete Alonso with @JustineBWard as MVP chants rain down:



"This has been such an incredible year, I just want to keep building and helping this team win" pic.twitter.com/elSoz9xFxt



— SNY (@SNYtv) August 18, 2019

The Mets will start a 12-game homestand Tuesday where they will face the Indians, Braves and Cubs.

Alonso says the goal is "to win." If New York does enough of that it could claim a playoff spot sooner rather than later.



