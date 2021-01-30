Mets owner Steve Cohen deactivates Twitter account amid ruckus around GameStop stock

Steve Cohen said the ongoing frenzy around GameStop stock wouldn’t affect his ownership of the New York Mets. However, the situation appears to have now taken down his Twitter account.

Cohen’s Twitter account, a method of outreach that had proven popular with Mets fans since the hedge fund billionaire purchased the team, appeared to be deactivated on Friday night.

Followers of the account were unable to load Cohen’s tweets when going to his page:

The Twitter account belonging to Mets owner Steve Cohen appears to no longer be active. pic.twitter.com/PwMepCPTIw — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) January 30, 2021

Going to the URL of Cohen’s account yields even less, as the page simply reads “This account doesn’t exist.”

It’s entirely possibly Cohen’s account returns down the road, but for now, the question remains. Why would a billionaire abandon an easy and popular way to engage with fans?

Well, understanding the apparent answer depends on how much you’ve been following the stock market over the last week.

Steve Cohen is done engaging on GameStop

Baseball's richest owner has logged off. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

Figuring out what’s happening with GameStop’s stock price, hedge funds and the subreddit /r/wallstreetbets takes some research, so here’s a decent explainer on the whole situation, which is evolving by the day. If you’re only joining us now, just know that thousands of Reddit users have banded together to jack up the stock price of a declining video game company for a potentially massive payday at the expense of the many hedge funds that had been betting against (shorting) the company.

One of those hedge funds is Melvin Capital, which had an evidently large amount of money riding on Gamestop’s stock price declining, rather than increase more than 10-fold. Melvin’s theoretical loss was big enough to require a $2.75 billion injection from two other hedge funds, one being Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

Story continues

And that’s where our billionaire enters the story.

Cohen’s intervention made him rather unpopular among those Reddit users and the people who have been enjoying the pain of hedge funds, and many let him hear about it on Twitter. One of those people was professional loud person Dave Portnoy, who called for prison time for Cohen and his cohorts, which led to a snippy exchange between blogger and billionaire.

Cohen, by far the richest owner in MLB, shrugged off worries that his own losses in the situation could affect the Mets’ payroll — it would take a lot to wipe out his $14 billion net worth — but the discourse around GameStop got bad enough that he was lamenting the lack of encouragement and defending his actions in some now-inaccessible tweets:

“I’m not feeling the love on this site today . Trading is a tough game. Don’t you think?” ”If I want to make an additional investment with somebody that is my right if it’s in the best interest of my investors”

It’s unclear what exactly caused Cohen’s account to be taken down, but those hurt feelings probably didn’t help.

We’ll see if Cohen eventually returns to Twitter, but it’s clear he has bigger fish to fry right now.

