Mets get offense from Vientos, Marte and Iglesias before maligned bullpen holds off Nationals 8-7

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jose Iglesias had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the fifth inning, and Mark Vientos homered as the New York Mets held off the Washington Nationals 8-7 on Monday night.

New York's beleaguered bullpen nearly coughed up another late lead. Washington scored two runs in the ninth charged to Adam Ottavino, but Jake Diekman threw a called third strike past Drew Millas with runners at the corners for his second save.

The scuffling Mets have lost six games since May 1 when leading after eight innings.

Starling Marte also had three hits and scored twice for New York in the first meeting this season between the NL East foes. No. 9 batter Luis Torrens delivered a two-run double in his second start with the Mets.

Byron Kerr, The Associated Press