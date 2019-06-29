Mets look to end skid against Braves, Teheran

The Atlanta Braves come to the park every day wondering which role player will chip in to a victory. The New York Mets are playing as if they come to the park every day wondering which reliever will cough up the back-breaking hit.

The Mets will look to snap out of a season-threatening funk Saturday afternoon as they host the Braves in the middle game of a three-game series. Left-hander Steven Matz (5-6, 4.85 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for New York against Atlanta right-hander Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.94).

The Braves and Mets continued going in opposite directions Friday night, when Atlanta reliever Anthony Swarzak wriggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh and Johan Camargo iced the game with a three-run double in the eighth inning of a 6-2 victory.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

New York took its sixth loss in a row while Atlanta won for the third time in four games.

Swarzak inherited a two-on, one-out jam from winning pitcher Mike Soroka and promptly loaded the bases when the first batter he faced, pinch hitter J.D. Davis, beat out an infield single. But Swarzak then struck out Jeff McNeil and got dangerous rookie Pete Alonso to line out to left.

The hold was the 10th in 17 appearances with the Braves for Swarzak, who has allowed just one run in 17 1/3 innings since he was acquired in a deal with the Seattle Mariners on May 20.

The hit by Camargo, meanwhile, was his first as a starter since May 12 for the Braves, who have baseball's best record in June, 19-7.

"It doesn't matter who it is, what time of the game it is, somebody's going to come up big for us," Braves rookie left fielder Austin Riley told reporters.

Story continues

Watching Swarzak -- who posted a 6.15 ERA in 29 games for the Mets last season before being traded to the Mariners in the deal that brought back the scuffling Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz -- escape the seventh inning had to be particularly frustrating for New York, which is down to zero reliable relievers.

Mets relievers have recorded the worst ERA (7.98) in baseball this month. Not surprisingly, New York has the worst record in the NL in June, 9-17.

"What happened in the past shouldn't dictate what's going to happen today," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said. "It can get the psyche of a group that 'Oh, here we go again.' But we shouldn't allow that to happen."

Both Matz and Teheran lost for the second straight start on Monday.

Matz gave up seven runs over 4 1/3 innings as the Mets lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 13-7. He has allowed 12 runs over 9 1/3 innings in his past two starts as his overall ERA has risen from 3.93 to 4.85.

Teheran surrendered seven runs over four innings as the Braves were beaten by the Chicago Cubs 8-3. He has given up 13 runs over eight innings in his past two starts as his overall ERA has risen from 2.92 to 3.94.

Matz is 5-1 with a 3.40 ERA in nine career starts against the Braves. Teheran is 10-8 with a 2.62 ERA in 27 appearances (26 starts) against the Mets.

--Field Level Media