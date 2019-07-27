Mets' Jeff McNeil celebrates three-run homer by adopting a puppy

Jeff McNeil of the New York Mets and his wife Tatiana spoke via FaceTime Friday night before the All-Star led his team to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 27-year-old begged his better half to let him bring home a new furry friend he saw during the North Shore Animal League America event at Citi Field.

After handing Pittsburgh their third straight loss, McNeil told reporters that holding the puppy before the contest gave him somewhat of a confidence boost, and adopting the dog would mean more homers as the season progressed.

“We’re going to go see the puppy again tomorrow, and we’ll talk,” the California native said. “I think hitting a home run after holding a puppy, you know, I think that gives me a little bargaining chip. If my wife wants more homers, we may have to get a puppy.”

Sure enough, McNeil posted a photo to both his Twitter and Instagram announcing the good news Saturday following a trip to the rescue and adoption organization.

His Instagram caption read: “Happy to announce a new addition to the McNeil family!!! Thank you @animalleague for all that you do and can’t wait to bring her home!! A name is currently being worked on! #adopt#puppy#dog#puppypower”

Jeff McNeil and his wife are the proud parents of a new puppy. (USA TODAY Sports)

