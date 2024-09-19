Mets host the Phillies on 3-game home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (91-61, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (84-68, second in the NL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (3-6, 6.29 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Mets: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.77 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -140, Phillies +119; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Philadelphia Phillies.

New York is 43-34 at home and 84-68 overall. The Mets have a 45-16 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Philadelphia has a 91-61 record overall and a 39-35 record in road games. The Phillies have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .326.

The teams play Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Phillies lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 33 home runs and 86 RBI while hitting .246 for the Mets. Jose Iglesias is 15-for-38 with a double over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 40 doubles and 29 home runs for the Phillies. Trea Turner is 12-for-38 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .222 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Lindor: day-to-day (back), Jeff McNeil: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Paul Blackburn: 15-Day IL (hand), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Phillies: Rodolfo Castro: 60-Day IL (thumb), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (kidney infection), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (back), Luis Ortiz: 60-Day IL (ankle)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press