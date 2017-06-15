Mets' Harvey headed to DL with shoulder injury; Walker out

New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) reacts after Chicago Cubs' Kyle Schwarber hit a two-pprun home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Mets pitcher Matt Harvey will be sidelined for several weeks with a stress injury to the scapula bone in the right shoulder, the latest injury to a career already slowed by Tommy John surgery and a Thoracic Outlet Syndrome operation.

The injury-ravaged Mets also placed second baseman Neil Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a partially torn left hamstring. He was replaced by infielder Gavin Cecchini, who was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Harvey is expected to go on the DL Friday. The Mets, reticent to be precise with outlooks of injured players, said only that Harvey and Walker are expected to miss ''several weeks.''

Harvey had a platelet-rich plasma injection at the Hospital for Special Surgery on Thursday, a day after his fastball averaged 91.8 mph against the Chicago Cubs, down from 94-96.5 mph in his previous starts this season, according to Brooks Baseball.