Mets great David Wright to join front office after release from roster

The New York Mets announced on Monday that third baseman David Wright is being released from the roster and will join the team’s front office as a special adviser to COO Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen.

A seven-time All-Star and long-time captain for the Mets, Wright played his final game in September in an emotional farewell after injuries curtailed the end of his career.

It turns out he’ll remain with the organization off the field.

Wright: Mets experience a ‘dream come true’

“I again want to thank the Wilpon and Katz families for everything they have done for myself and my family,” Wright wrote in a statement. “I will always be tremendously grateful for the way the fans treated me because playing in this city and for this team was a dream come true.

“I look forward to contributing and taking on the challenges of this new role.”

Wright retires with $27M left on contract

Wright has $27 million owed to him over two years left on his contract. In announcing his new role, the team also noted that the two sides had agreed to his release from the roster. What that means in terms of the remainder of his contract is unclear.

Wright retires as the Mets’ all-time leader in several offensive categories, including hits, at-bats, RBI, runs scored and total bases.

Spine disorder slowed Wright’s career

In 2015, Wright was diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal column that required multiple surgeries and led to back and shoulder issues that kept him off the field for the bulk of the end of his career. Until his farewell appearance in September, Wright had played a total of 75 games since 2015, none of which occurred after the 2016 season.

“We are thrilled he will remain close to the Mets family and will be a great asset in this new role,” Wilpon told reporters.

