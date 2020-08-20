Mets game reportedly postponed after two team members test positive for COVID-19

Jack Baer
Writer
MLB has another coronavirus case on its hands with the Mets. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The New York Mets’ game against the Miami Marlins was postponed on Thursday after two member of the team, one player and one staff member, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Newsday’s Tim Healey.

The Mets’ game against the New York Yankees on Friday is also reportedly likely to be postponed, as the team doesn’t plan to leave Miami on Thursday.

This post will be updated.

