Mets game reportedly postponed after two team members test positive for COVID-19

The New York Mets’ game against the Miami Marlins was postponed on Thursday after two member of the team, one player and one staff member, tested positive for COVID-19, according to Newsday’s Tim Healey.

The Mets’ game against the New York Yankees on Friday is also reportedly likely to be postponed, as the team doesn’t plan to leave Miami on Thursday.

More: The Mets are no longer planning to leave Miami tonight.



Tomorrow’s game against the Yankees is also highly likely to be postponed, but it’s still possible part of the Subway Series happens this weekend. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 20, 2020

This post will be updated.

More from Yahoo Sports: