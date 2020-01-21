Mets farmhand Tim Tebow ties the knot in South Africa

Tim Tebow tied the knot with his fiancé Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Tim Tebow reports to the New York Mets for spring training next month, he’ll have an important new accessory: a wedding ring. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and current Mets farmhand married Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters over the weekend in a beautiful sunset ceremony.

Tebow and Nel-Peters have been a couple since 2018, and they got engaged just over a year ago. The pair decided to tie the knot in Cape Town, South Africa, which is where Nel-Peters was born. 260 guests came to enjoy a weekend of events, which included a lot of South African touches like music, authentic food, and face painting.

One thing that wasn’t quite authentic — or traditional — was the wedding cake. Apparently Tebow is on the keto diet, so Nel-Peters told People that they chose a cheesecake as their wedding cake. Not even his own wedding is a cheat day for Tebow.

Tebow and Nel-Peters even managed to look in love when they weren’t being professionally photographed or filmed.

Aww. Congrats to the happy couple!

