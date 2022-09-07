Mets falter again in 8-2 loss to lowly Pirates

  • New York Mets manager Buck Showalter stands in the dugout during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    New York Mets manager Buck Showalter stands in the dugout during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (15) is greeted by Rodolfo Castro after scoring on a single by Bryan Reynolds off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Oneil Cruz (15) is greeted by Rodolfo Castro after scoring on a single by Bryan Reynolds off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro (14) celebrates with Bryan Reynolds (10) after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro (14) celebrates with Bryan Reynolds (10) after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds watches his RBI single off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds watches his RBI single off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) is greeted by Jason Delay after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Michael Chavis off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman (27) is greeted by Jason Delay after scoring on a sacrifice fly by Michael Chavis off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Robert Stephenson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Robert Stephenson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds third past third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Robert Stephenson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) rounds third past third base coach Joey Cora after hitting a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Robert Stephenson during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro (14) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Pittsburgh Pirates' Rodolfo Castro (14) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run off New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker (99) during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
WILL GRAVES
·3 min read

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates sent the suddenly listless New York Mets to an 8-2 loss on Tuesday night.

The NL East-leading Mets failed to get a runner to third base against Keller (5-10) while dropping their third straight against teams playing out the string.

New York has managed just four runs during a slide that began with two losses to Washington at home over the weekend and continued on a dreary night at sparse PNC Park against last-place Pittsburgh.

The Mets have lost three in a row for just the third time this season and saw their lead over Atlanta shrivel to a half-game. The Braves played in Oakland later Tuesday night.

New York, trying to avoid its first season since 1972 without a four-game skid. is in the midst of a stretch run that features just two series over teams in contention. Things haven't gone as planned during the early stages.

Taijuan Walker (10-4) labored through five innings as the Mets lost for the fifth time in his last six starts. Walker allowed four runs, six hits and two walks with three strikeouts while retiring the Pirates in order just once.

Brandon Nimmo hit a two-run home run in the seventh to cut New York's deficit to two but the Mets didn't produce another runner until two outs in the ninth when the game was out of reach.

Rodolfo Castro hit his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot that clanged off the foul pole in right field in the third inning to stake the Pirates to a 3-0 lead.

Rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz had three hits for Pittsburgh, including a 421-foot home run in the eighth that bounced into the Allegheny River.

Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes, Kevin Newman and Jack Suwinski all had two hits for Pittsburgh, which snapped a four-game losing streak by winning for just the third time in its last 15 games.

The Mets put at least one runner on base in each of Keller's first five innings but couldn't capitalize. New York star Pete Alonso hit into a pair of inning-ending double plays to end threats and Keller worked around other trouble spots to post his first scoreless start in over a year. Keller struck out two and walked two to tie a career-high with his fifth victory, set in 2021.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer is still being evaluated for what the team described as “left-side fatigue” he experienced over the weekend during a start against Washington. Manager Buck Showalter said the club will determine on Wednesday if Scherzer will make his next scheduled start, currently set for Friday in Miami. There's a chance the team could push Scherzer's start to Saturday or skip his turn in the rotation. ... RF Starling Marte was struck on his right hand by a 96 mph fastball from Keller in the first inning. Marte stayed in the game to run but was pulled in the second inning and replaced by Tyler Naquin. ... RHP Trevor May (COVID-19 IL) should be back by Friday.

UP NEXT

The teams will conduct a split doubleheader on Wednesday. New York will start Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.95) and Chris Bassitt (12-7, 3.35) while Pittsburgh will start Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.12) and Johan Oviedo (2-1, 2.86). The pitching order has not yet been determined. The games are at 12:35 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. EDT.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt