Mets face the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (73-53, second in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (65-60, third in the NL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (5-9, 4.48 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (6-8, 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -123, Orioles +103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

New York is 34-32 in home games and 65-60 overall. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

Baltimore has a 36-25 record on the road and a 73-53 record overall. The Orioles have gone 52-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor has 30 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 72 RBI for the Mets. Mark Vientos is 11-for-38 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has a .287 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 23 doubles, six triples and 33 home runs. Ryan Mountcastle is 11-for-38 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.29 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Mets: Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (calf), Dedniel Nunez: 15-Day IL (pronator), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (lat), Jacob Webb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Heston Kjerstad: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (ucl sprain), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press