Mets to face Mariners in 2025 MLB Little League Classic

The New York Mets are returning to the MLB Little League Classic.

Next year’s edition of the annual game in Williamsport, Pa., is scheduled to feature the Mets and the Seattle Mariners, Joe Torre announced on ESPN’s broadcast of Yankees vs. Tigers on Sunday night.

The Mets previously played in the Little League Classic in 2018, when they beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 8-2, in the second iteration of the event.

The Little League Classic is a special MLB regular-season game that takes place at Historic Bowman Field, a 2,300-seat venue with major-league dimensions. The classic coincides with the Little League World Series, which is held every year in Williamsport.

The Yankees faced the Detroit Tigers on Sunday in the seventh edition of the classic.

