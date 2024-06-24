Mets' Edwin Diaz ejected before ninth inning against Cubs after check for sticky stuff

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz was ejected by umpire crew chief Vic Carapazza prior to the ninth inning of Sunday night's 5-2 win against the Chicago Cubs after the umpiring crew carried out a check for sticky substances.

Umpire Brian Walsh made the initial check before each of the four umpires assessed Diaz's right hand and made the decision it was too sticky and threw him out of the game.

"They thought it was too much," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters. "Diaz kept saying it was rosin, sweat and dirt. The umpire thought that he crossed the line there. Obviously the rules are the rules, and they made the decision to throw him out."

An ejection for violating Major League Baseball's use of illegal foreign substances comes with a 10-game suspension.

Edwin Diaz was ejected after umpires inspected his hands and glove before throwing a pitch to the Cubs in the 9th inning. pic.twitter.com/rXugw13udM — ESPN (@espn) June 24, 2024

MLB's Rule 6.02 states that players cannot “have on his person, or in his possession, any foreign substance." Pitchers are permitted to use a rosin bag on their hands, wrist and forearm but cannot apply it to their gloves or uniforms.

Diaz was replaced by Drew Smith for the save situation in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Mets leading by three runs. Smith and Jake Diekman combined to record the final three outs as the Mets grabbed the 5-2 victory and the series win over the Cubs.

The Mets have had two pitchers suspended following checks for sticky substances on the field: Max Scherzer and Smith in 2023. In April, the Astros' Ronel Blanco was the first pitcher of 2024 to be ejected and suspended following an illegal substance check.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Edwin Diaz ejected after sticky stuff check in Mets-Cubs game