Mets' deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win vs Padres

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis, a troubling diagnosis for the New York Mets that clouded a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.

DeGrom (6-2) faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single, giving him five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966.

DeGrom left after 80 pitches and extending his scoreless streak to 22 innings, shaking hands with manager Luis Rojas in the dugout after getting through the sixth. New York announced his injury two innings later.

Facing San Diego and star slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. for the second time in six days, deGrom had a no-hit bid until Wil Myers beat the shift with a weak grounder in the fifth. Myers was caught stealing by catcher James McCann a few pitches later.

He was the only runner to reach against deGrom, who struck out 10 despite the abbreviated outing. New York has been limiting his workload since an injured list stint in May with right side tightness. The 32-year-old deGrom had Tommy John surgery as a minor leaguer in 2010.

Billy McKinney drove in a run with the first of his two doubles in the fifth, and deGrom followed with his two-run hit.

DeGrom won a third straight start in the same season for the first time since August 2018.

San Diego dropped its third straight. Blake Snell (2-3) allowed three runs in four-plus innings, and the Padres couldn't do enough damage against New York's bullpen.

Right-hander Miguel Castro replaced deGrom for the seventh and allowed a double by Tatis and a two-run homer by Jake Cronenworth before exiting with neck stiffness.

Aaron Loup took the mound in the eighth but left with two outs after being hit in the chest by a comebacker. Closer Edwin Díaz got the last out and three more in the ninth — including Tatis' third strikeout of the game — for his 11th save. New York moved seven games over .500 for the first time tis season.

In the fifth, the left-hitting deGrom faked a bunt and nearly swung out of his shoes on Snell's first offering with runners at first and second and no outs, but he missed. Snell balked before the next pitch, advancing McKinney and Jose Peraza. That allowed them to score easily when deGrom laced a single toward left-center field.

That was the final pitch for Snell, who took a no-hitter into the seventh against New York in his previous outing. Despite stranding the bases loaded in the fourth with an inning-ending 1-2-3 double play, he left trailing 3-0 — the Padres have scored three runs or fewer in all 13 of the left-hander’s starts.

The Mets increased capacity with virus protocols easing, and roughly 26,637 came to Queens ready to cheer for their ace. DeGrom was showered with “MVP” chants before the game, then again after striking out Tatis — a potential competitor for the award — in the first inning.

The chants returned when deGrom punched out Tatis again in the fourth — part of a stretch when he struck out five of six — and peaked after his hit in the fifth.

Over the past two starts against the star-studded Padres, deGrom has thrown 13 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and a walk with 21 strikeouts.

He entered the game with 121 pitches this season thrown 100 mph or harder, and he topped that mark seven more times. No other starter had more than 10 such pitches before Friday.

DeGrom got his 100th strikeout when Tatis went down swinging in the fourth, reaching the mark in 61 2/3 innings — the fewest innings to reach 100 punchouts in a season since the mound was moved to 60 feet, six inches in 1893, per ESPN.

McKinney had two hits and improved to 13 for 43 with five doubles and 12 RBIs since being acquired by New York on May 26.

Mets left-hander Aaron Loup also left with an apparent injury after taking a line drive to the chest in the eighth inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: CF Trent Grisham (left heel bruise) played his second rehab game with Triple-A El Paso. Manager Jayce Tingler said Grisham is likely to rejoin the club during a series early next weekin Colorado but could be back as soon as Sunday for the series finale against New York.

Mets: RHP Carlos Carrasco had a PRP injection on his injured right hamstring after struggling to regain strength in the muscle. He'll be shut down for a week, but acting general manager Zack Scott is still hopeful he can return some time in July. ... 2B Jeff McNeil (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment Sunday. ... INF Luis Guillorme (oblique) was activated from the IL and INF Travis Blankenhorn was optioned to Triple-A. Guillorme grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the seventh. ... RHP Nick Tropeano was claimed off waivers from San Francisco and optioned to Triple-A. RHP Tommy Hunter (back) was transferred to the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

Padres RHP Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.33) faces Mets RHP Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41) in a showdown of veteran pitchers who are currently with their hometown teams.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jake Seiner, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • 76ers take 2-1 series lead with blowout of Hawks

    The Philadelphia 76ers blitzed the host Atlanta Hawks on both ends in the third quarter of Game 3, making a comfortable lead insurmountable and coasting to a 2-1 series lead.

  • Novak Djokovic beats Rafael Nadal in wild semifinal battle at French Open

    Djokovic figured out how to beat Nadal on clay: play the best tennis of his life.

  • Pascal Siakam undergoes shoulder surgery, expected to miss 5 months

    Raptors forward Pascal Siakam underwent shoulder surgery and will miss five months.

  • Mets ace Jacob deGrom exits early with right flexor tendinitis

    Deep breaths, everybody.

  • Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

    ROME (AP) — Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed Friday just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener. After humiliatingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy was already back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins in 10 matches. Now Roberto Mancini’s team has begun its first major international tournament in five years with a convincing 3-0 win over Turkey. Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne both scored after an

  • Fixing the Lakers, DeMar's new home and other offseason questions

    The Lakers are looking to get back to championship form, DeMar DeRozan could be on a new team, while the Mavericks need to figure out what to do with Kristaps Porzingis.

  • Rask needs hip surgery, wants to return to Bruins in 2022

    Boston Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will have surgery to repair a previously undisclosed torn labrum in his hip.

  • Nathan MacKinnon baffled by reporter's bizarre question

    Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon was truly puzzled by a bizarre question following his team's elimination Thursday.

  • Should the Raptors bring back Nate Bjorkgren?

    Former Raptors assistant Nate Bjorkgren was recently relieved of his head coaching duties with the Indiana Pacers and Nick Nurse could be in need of support with his coaching staff.

  • Alex Tuch is proving why he's one of the most underrated players in the NHL

    Alex Tuch isn't considered a star, but he absolutely should be considered a top threat for the powerhouse Golden Knights.

  • NBA playoff notebook: The Jazz are a legitimate title threat

    The Utah Jazz are beginning to prove that their regular season success is translating into a legitimate championship run.

  • Gary Trent Jr.’s new deal, re-visiting Powell trade

    William Lou and Blake Murphy look at&nbsp;what a new deal could look like for Gary Trent Jr. and if the Norman Powell trade was a success.

  • Eichel edges closer to exit, Sabres breakup will be messy

    The Sabres reportedly want to 'move on' from captain Jack Eichel and are trying to get ahead of the impending trade fallout but the rebuild that follows in Buffalo will not be easy.&nbsp;

  • Golden Knights fan steals Avalanche fan's flag, starts fight at end of Game 6

    A pair of Colorado Avalanche fans had their flag snatched from them by a belligerent Vegas Golden Knights fan at the end of Game 6, prompting a fight.

  • Golden Knights win the battle of the bests

    Host Justin Cuthbert breaks down the Vegas Golden Knights' series victory over the Colorado Avalanche, and assesses what's next for both teams after the marquee Round 2 matchup.

  • Embiid, 76ers beat Hawks 127-111 to take 2-1 lead in series

    ATLANTA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 27 points and the Philadelphia 76ers rode a dominant third quarter to a 127-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night and a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Embiid, playing with a cartilage tear in his right knee, added nine rebounds, eight assists and three blocked shots. Tobias Harris had 22 points and Ben Simmons added 18 to help the 76ers end Atlanta's streak of 13 home wins. The 76ers have taken the series lead with back-to-back

  • Civale dominates for 9th win, Indians blank Mariners 7-0

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Aaron Civale gave up a single to start the game before dominating Seattle's light-hitting lineup for eight innings, leading the Cleveland Indians past the Mariners 7-0 on Friday night in front of the largest crowd at Progressive Field since 2019. Civale (9-2) allowed J.P. Crawford's leadoff hit — a grounder that just got past second baseman César Hernández's glove — and nothing else to become the first AL pitcher with nine wins. The right-hander struck out a career-high 11 and r

  • Mets' deGrom leaves with flexor tendinitis in win vs Padres

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis, a troubling diagnosis for the New York Mets that clouded a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night. DeGrom (6-2) faced the minimum over six innings and ripped a two-run single, giving him five RBIs this season — compared to four earned runs allowed. The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner’s 0.56 ERA is the lowest ever by a pitcher through 10 starts, just ahead of Juan Marichal’s 0.59 in 1966. D

  • Rays become first team to reach 40 wins, 4-2 over Orioles

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough followed up a rare Tampa Bay complete game with six solid innings and the Rays became the first team to reach 40 wins this season, 4-2 over the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. Yarbrough (4-3), the first Rays’ pitcher to go the distance in five years in his previous start, gave up two unearned runs and three hits. Brandon Lowe homered for the Rays, who are 21-5 since May 13. Baltimore got a home run from Trey Mancini. Yarbrough struck out six. His com

  • Caufield, college stars add 'young energy' to NHL playoffs

    When the Montreal Canadiens were one goal away from being eliminated in the first round, and then again when they were one goal away from reaching the Stanley Cup semifinals, Cole Caufield set up the overtime winner each time. Caufield was dominating college hockey just two months earlier and suddenly at age 20 had become a key player for the NHL's most storied franchise. Along with Colorado forwards Alex Newhook and Sampo Ranta, and Florida goaltender Spencer Knight, Caufield's success jumping