Mets complete deals with LHP Quintana, RHP Robertson

NEW YORK (AP) — The active New York Mets took two more steps toward restocking their pitching staff Friday night, finalizing contracts with free agents José Quintana and David Robertson.

Quintana signed a $26 million, two-year contract that adds another veteran arm to the team’s revamped rotation. The sides agreed to terms Wednesday at baseball's winter meetings in San Diego, pending a physical.

Robertson gets a one-year contract that brings the veteran reliever back to New York after two previous stints with the Yankees. He gives the Mets an experienced setup man for All-Star closer Edwin Díaz as they rebuild their bullpen during a whirlwind offseason.

“We’re very excited to add a pitcher of David’s caliber,” general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release. “He has been pitching in high-leverage situations for teams with postseason expectations since his career started.”

Quintana joins Max Scherzer and fellow newcomer Justin Verlander in a New York rotation that also includes Carlos Carrasco.

The left-hander pitched for Pittsburgh and St. Louis last season, going 6-7 with a career-best 2.93 ERA in 32 starts. He was terrific after he was traded to the Cardinals in August, posting a 2.01 ERA in 12 appearances for the NL Central champions.

“Over the last decade, José has been one of the most dependable starting pitchers in the majors,” Eppler said in a separate news release. “Adding another left-handed option to our rotation, especially one with his durability, experience, and moxie, will give our starting staff quality depth.”

Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press