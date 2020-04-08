Mets broadcaster takes shot at Astros sign-stealing scheme during virtual game

Just because there’s no baseball doesn’t mean the baseball world is taking it easy on the Houston Astros.

While calling a virtual game between the New York Mets and Astros on Tuesday evening, Mets play-by-play man Gary Cohen managed to squeeze in a not-so-subtle shot at the Astros over the sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball during the offseason.

The shade from Gare 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uXtZCoYSM0 — SNY (@SNYtv) April 8, 2020

Says Cohen:

"You can hear very little from the crowd tonight, it almost feels like you're playing in a library. Which would mean that, any sound that might be emanating from the dugout, say the sound of a trash can being banged, would be quite formidable."

Added analyst Ron Darling:

“I think that would definitely raise a red flag, Gare.”

As baseball fans know, the Astros were investigated and ultimately punished for putting together an elaborate and illegal sign-stealing scheme that began during their 2017 World Series championship season and lingered into 2019.

Among the many methods used to communicate signs stolen from a center field camera feed was the banging of a dugout trash can. The trashcan method was prominent during the 2017 season. One Astros fan even reviewed the game tape to prove that his favorite team cheated.

Cohen’s shot was one variation of the same joke that has been told relentlessly on social media over the last five months. For some, it will never get old. You can bet every broadcast team in MLB is prepared to get their shot in too once baseball comes back.

You can watch the entire virtual game broadcast by clicking here.

Yes, these are real things that are happening as we anxiously wait for sports to return. And yes, even Keith Hernandez was along for the ride.

Mets play-by-play man Gary Cohen takes shot at Astros during virtual game broadcast. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

