Mets break the bank for Carlos Correa, who leaves Giants high and dry I The Rush
It’s Thursday, December 22, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
In a stunning turn of events, Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants parted ways
The shortstop suddenly bolted the Bay Area for the Big Apple, agreeing to become a New York Met
Two universities were allegedly willing to break the bank for an ACC quarterback if he’d agree to enter the portal
Outspoken NIL critic Dabo Swinney made a surprising comment about Clemson Football’s relationship with the player profit-making deals
