Mets' Brandon Nimmo fell ill from virus — not undercooked chicken

Undercooked chicken may not have been the culprit to Brandon Nimmo's illness from earlier this week after all.

Nimmo's wife, Chelsea, shared an update Friday on Twitter as she wrote, in part, that the left fielder's "final test results are - it was a VIRUS! Cancel all the cooking lessons, he’s good!"

BREAKING NEWS: @You_Found_Nimmo’s final test results are in - it was a VIRUS! Cancel all the cooking lessons, he’s good! — Chelsea Jane Nimmo (@chelseajnimmo) March 1, 2019

Nimmo made headlines after he missed Wednesday's game due to what was believed at the time to be food poisoning. Manager Mickey Callaway explained Tuesday that the illness was from eating undercooked chicken that Nimmo had prepared himself, which resulted in Nimmo "throwing up all night" and losing "a lot of fluid."

“He cooked some chicken and didn’t know how to cook, so he was throwing up all night,” Callaway told reporters, via WFAN. “We have to teach him how to cook so he doesn’t miss any more games.”

When Nimmo returned to the team's camp Thursday morning, he was in good enough spirits to joke about his cooking.

“I cooked it all the way through,” Nimmo said, per MLB.com. “It was white. I didn’t have a meat thermometer, so maybe I should invest in one of those digital meat thermometers to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“I’m not going to lie, I took a picture of it and sent it to my wife because it looked good and it tasted good. I just threw this one together and I was like, ‘This one’s pretty good.’ And I took a picture. She can confirm that. It did not end up well.”

MLB.com notes Nimmo dropped four pounds since Tuesday, but has managed to stomach some chicken noodle soup. He's hopeful to return to the Mets’ lineup Saturday to play against the Astros.