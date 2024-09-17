Mets beat Nationals 2-1 on Marte's single in 10th inning

NEW YORK (AP) — Starling Marte lined a game-ending single in the 10th inning that lifted the New York Mets to a critical 2-1 win over the Washington Nationals on Monday night.

New York moved a game ahead of rival Atlanta for the final National League wild card when the Braves were blown out 9-0 at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Playing again without Francisco Lindor, who will be sidelined for a few days due to a sore back, the Mets got just two runners beyond first base in the first seven innings. But then Jose Iglesias, replacing Lindor at shortstop and atop the lineup, hit an RBI infield single off the glove of reliever Derek Law with two outs in the eighth.

Tyrone Taylor, who doubled leading off, scored from third as Iglesias improved to 11 for 23 (.478) with two outs and runners in scoring position this season.

In the 10th, automatic runner Harrison Bader advanced from second base to third on a flyout to deep right field by Francisco Alvarez.

Marte, who sat out Sunday’s game in Philadelphia after being hit in the left forearm by a pitch, ripped a one-out single off Jacob Barnes (8-3) down the line in left field, where James Wood barely budged as Bader trotted home.

It was the 11th walk-off victory for the Mets this year, tied for most in the majors. New York (82-68) also clinched a winning season on Marte's 11th career game-ending RBI, his first this season.

Washington (68-82) was assured its fifth straight losing season since winning the 2019 World Series.

Reed Garrett (8-5) worked a hitless 10th, when automatic runner José Tena was stranded at third after a sacrifice bunt.

Mets starter Sean Manaea allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. The left-hander has lasted at least 6 2/3 innings in seven consecutive outings.

Jake Irvin gave up one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings for the Nationals.

REMEMBERING ED

The Mets aired a video tribute and held a moment of silence before the game in honor of Ed Kranepool, who died last week at 79. His grandson, Ethan, threw out a ceremonial first pitch to Kranepool’s son, Keith.

Ed Kranepool, a native of New York City, debuted with the Mets as an 17-year-old in 1962 and played his entire career with the team. He holds the franchise record for games played (1,853) and ranks in the top five in hits, doubles and RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: SS CJ Abrams (left shoulder) missed his fourth straight game but took batting practice and could be nearing a return.

Mets: Lindor (back) hopes to miss only a few more days after an MRI revealed no structural damage. Lindor played in the Mets’ first 147 games before sitting out Saturday and exiting Sunday’s game after one inning. … Marte (left forearm) entered in the eighth, when he grounded out as a pinch hitter.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Tuesday night, when Mets RHP Tylor Megill (3-5, 4.48 ERA) is scheduled to face LHP Mitchell Parker (7-9, 4.24).

Jerry Beach, The Associated Press