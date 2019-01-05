Mets add Yoenis Céspedes insurance with trade for Brewers outfielder

Earlier this week we learned the New York Mets aren’t expecting much from Yoenis Céspedes this season coming off a pair of heel surgeries. Now they’ve backed those words up with a trade likely aimed at providing insurance for their superstar outfielder.

The Mets announced on Twitter that they’ve acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from the Milwaukee Brewers in an exchange for right-hander pitchers Bobby Wahl and Adam Hill, along with minor-league infielder Felix Valerio.

We’ve acquired outfielder Keon Broxton from Milwaukee in exchange for RHP Bobby Wahl, minor league RHP Adam Hill and minor league infielder Felix Valerio. pic.twitter.com/JH3cS5rqgv — New York Mets (@Mets) January 5, 2019





Broxton, 28, became the odd man out in Milwaukee’s outfield when they signed Lorenzo Cain and acquired Christian Yelich last winter. Broxton was limited to 51 games during the 2018 season and was never able to get on track, hitting just .179 in 89 plate appearances.

He flashed some power in 2017, hitting 20 homers in 414 at-bats. That pop no doubt enticed the Mets. But Broxton is mainly known for his highlight-reel catches in the outfield.

In addition to Broxton, the Mets will likely enter training camp with Michael Conforto, Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares as their core outfield options. A healthy Céspedes would make that one of the better all-around outfield groups in the game. As it stands now, they’re relying more on upside.

Céspedes, who underwent his second heel procedure in October, was expected to miss about four months of baseball activity. That would make being ready for opening day difficult even in a best-case scenario. Based on the Mets’ recent comments and perhaps this trade, it seems they’ve accepted that his recovery timeline will extend well into the season.

Given Céspedes’ age (33) and injury history, it’s fair to wonder how much the former All-Star has left to offer. After playing 132 games in 2016, Céspedes played in just 119 games over the last two seasons combined.

It’s also fair to wonder what exactly Broxton’s upside can be. Perhaps a change of scenery and an extended opportunity in New York can unlock his potential.

