Mets ace Jacob deGrom exits early with right flexor tendinitis

One of the best starts to a season MLB has ever seen from a pitcher may have hit another snag.

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom exited a start early on Friday with right flexor tendinitis, the team announced.

deGrom had been dealing against the Padres at the time of his removal, striking out 10 in six scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. He left the game after the sixth inning despite throwing only 80 pitches.

deGrom had already spent two weeks on the 10-day injured list last month due to issues with his side and back. Any issue in that forearm are would be even more cause for concern about the right-hander's health.

Forget the Cy Young, Jacob deGrom is an MVP candidate

Through 10 starts this season, deGrom hasn't just been elite. He's been historic.

He currently holds a 0.56 ERA and 0.53 WHIP with 103 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched. He has the lowest ERA through 10 starts since earned runs became a statistic, holds the lowest WHIP in any 10 start span since 1901 and has reached 100 strikeouts faster than any player since the mound was moved in 1893.

The most stunning stat of all, though, is that deGrom has more RBIs than earned runs allowed this season (he is 10-for-25 at the plate with 5 RBIs and a double).

Jacob deGrom has now driven in more runs (5) than earned runs allowed (4) this season 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/NITapA599X — MLB (@MLB) June 12, 2021

Losing deGrom for a significant amount of time would be catastrophic for the Mets, who sit in first place in the NL East at 30-24.

