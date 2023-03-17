Metropolitan Police plagued by racism, sexism and homophobia, says report

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley held crisis talks with the Home Secretary this week - PA

The Metropolitan Police is plagued by racism, sexism and homophobia and has failed to change despite being told to, a report is expected to say on Tuesday.

The report by former Whitehall troubleshooter Louise Casey was commissioned after the murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens in 2021.

It will say the force has failed to resolve issues despite decades of warnings, and reveal new case studies, The Guardian reported.

It has already been sent to the leadership of the Met and the Government, according to the paper, leading to crisis talks this week between Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and the home secretary Suella Braverman this week.

It is said to criticise current and past leadership, and argue that high-profile recent cases such as those of Couzens and rapist David Carrick were not isolated, but symptoms of pervasive shortcomings.

Wayne Couzens was a serving police officer when he murdered Sarah Everard in 2021 - GETTY IMAGES

Dame Cressida Dick, who presided over the force from 2017 to 2022, is said to face some blame, but problems are also highlighted before her leadership.

Lady Casey will also say that austerity had a damaging effect on the Met, while major clues were missed about the dangers posed by Couzens and Carrick.

Couzens was sentenced to a whole-life term for the murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021.

Couzens admitted the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive, who had been walking home from a friend’s house in south London.

David Carrick was jailed for at least 30 years last month after committing violent sexual offences against a dozen women over two decades.

Suella Braverman previously called his crimes a “scar on our police”.

A previous set of findings published by Lady Casey in October 2022 found that some complaints from officers and staff about colleagues were not taken seriously.