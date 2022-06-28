Metropolitan Police placed in special measures after series of scandals

Met Police

The Metropolitan Police has been placed in special measures following a series of scandals.

The HM Inspectorate of Police announced that it had decided to place the force under "additional scrutiny and support" after a series of criticisms of its performance.

The rare move follows a series of scandals including the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, offensive messages exchanged by a team at Charing Cross and the strip-search of a teenage girl at school while she was menstruating.

Last week the independent watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) reopened its inquiry into the Met's failure to properly investigate serial killer Stephen Port.

In a statement, HM Inspectorate of Police said: "We can confirm that we are now monitoring the Met Police Service through our engagement process which provides additional scrutiny and support to help it make improvements."

Asked if this meant special measures, a spokesman said: "Yes."

It comes as Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, seeks a replacement for Dame Cressida Dick, the Met Police commissioner who was forced out after losing the confidence of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The race to succeed her has been whittled down to a final two, both of whom are Met insiders. They are Mark Rowley, a former head of counter-terrorism, and Nick Ephgrave, currently part of the embattled force’s top leadership.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.