Metropolitan Police officer suspended after 'get off my neck' arrest

A police officer has been suspended and another put on restricted duties after footage emerged of one of them appearing to kneel on a man's neck.

The suspect, who was black, was arrested in Islington, north London on Thursday.

He can be heard in the footage shouting "get off my neck", as he was detained on a pavement.

The Metropolitan Police said he had since been charged with possession of a knife in a public place.

The force said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after admitting the video "looks very concerning".

A statement said: "One officer has been suspended and another officer has been removed from operational duty, but not suspended at this time. This decision will be kept under review."

Deputy commissioner, Sir Steve House, said: "The video footage that I have seen today and is circulating on social media is extremely disturbing. I understand that many viewing the footage will share my concern."

The force said officers had been called by a member of the public at around 6.30pm on Thursday to reports of a fight in Isledon Road.

A man was detained by officers and arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon, the Met Police said.

The man was taken to a police station and seen by a police doctor.

Video footage, filmed by a bystander and shared on Twitter, shows two police officers detaining a handcuffed man.

One of the officers is filmed apparently kneeling on the man, who shouts: "Get off my neck. I ain't done anything wrong."

A second video shows more officers at the scene interacting with a crowd of onlookers, while the detained man sits on the pavement.

The Met Police said in a statement: "We are aware of a video showing part of this wider incident where two officers have detained the man on the ground and appreciate this looks very concerning.

"This footage has been viewed, along with body worn footage from the officers who attended.

"Both officers involved have also provided statements.

"The officers' initial interaction with the man and the events that led to him being detained have also been analysed."

London mayor Sadiq Khan said he was "deeply concerned about this distressing incident" and had raised the matter with senior Met Police officers "as a matter of urgency".

"I welcome the fact the incident has been reviewed quickly by the Met and it's right that they have referred it to the IOPC," he added.

"I look forward to a swift and thorough independent investigation, with all decisions made public.

"It's crucial our police service continues to earn the trust of the communities it serves."

:: Marcus Coutain, 45, of Islington, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Saturday.