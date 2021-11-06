Metropolitan Police officer, 30, who showed ‘no fear’ dies with Covid in hospital

A Met police officer who shielded to protect his family during lockdown has died at age 30 following a month-long battle with Covid.

PC Amar Kalirai, described as a “giant of a man”, passed away in hospital on October 21 having showed “no fear” during his five-year service, colleagues revealed.

PC Amar Kalirai (Metropolitan Police Sikh Association / Twitter)

The officer spent his whole career on Response Team D at Kentish Town where he “filled his colleagues with confidence when he turned up at jobs”.

The Metropolitan Police Sikh Association announced his death with “great sadness”, adding on social media: “We have it from here buddy.”

PC Kalirai spent a large part of 2020 shielding in order to protect vulnerable family members during the pandemic.

He returned to frontline policing in April 2021, but at the end of August tested positive for Covid, the association said.

PC Kalirai was sent to Northwick Park Hospital at the start of September but passed away peacefully in the early hours surrounded by family.

He is survived by his mother, father, grandmother, sister and three brothers.

In a moving tribute, posted by the association friends and colleagues said: “Whilst maybe not in height, he was a giant of a man.

“He was a quiet individual who showed no fear, and filled his colleagues with confidence when he turned up at jobs.

“Everyone wanted to work with Amar. He was ever the professional, smartly turned out, dealing with every job he went to with great integrity.

“And whilst he worked hard, he enjoyed his time off with his stylish dress sense and love of cars.

“Amar will be greatly missed by all who knew him and our thoughts and prayers and with his family.”

A JustGiving page set up to commemorate the officer’s life has raised over £1,500 by 3pm on Thursday.

All funds will be passed to charities selected by PC Kalirai’s family.

