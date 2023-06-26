Met Police are 'too late' in naming sixth suspect, says Baroness Lawrence

Matthew White has been named by Scotland Yard - Met Police

Baroness Doreen Lawrence has said the naming of a sixth suspect in her son’s murder had come “too late for me and my family” after his death two years ago following a heroin addiction.

The 70-year-old campaigner called for “incompetent” police officers who failed to properly investigate Matthew White’s role in the racist attack on her son Stephen to lose their jobs.

She said she was “infuriated” White had evaded justice for almost 30 years as a result of a “litany of failures” in the Metropolitan Police investigation.

On Monday, Scotland Yard named White as the sixth man suspected of murdering Stephen, who was 18 when he was stabbed to death on April 22 1993 in an unprovoked, racially motivated attack while waiting for a bus in Eltham, south-east London.

White was previously named as a witness during the trial of convicted killers David Norris and Gary Dobson in 2011 but has now been named a suspect following a BBC investigation which identified police failings during a re-examination of the 30-year-old case.

Stephen Lawrence was murdered in 1993

Baroness Doreen Lawrence

Baroness Lawrence described the development as “shocking but unsurprising” as she called on Metropolitan Police officers who failed to thoroughly investigate White during her son’s murder investigation to face “serious sanctions”.

In a statement issued through her solicitor, she said: “It simply beggars belief that those paid to do a job continue failing to do it.

“Constant and repeated apologies from the MPS will not bring my son back and will not give me justice.The failure to properly investigate a main suspect in a murder case is so grave that it should be met by serious sanctions.

“Only when police officers lose their jobs can the public have confidence that failure and incompetence will not be tolerated and that change will happen.

“It is too late for me and my family but at least I hope that victims in the future will not go through what we did.”

The BBC said it had gathered evidence against White after re-examining the case after 30 years which included tracing witnesses and reviewing police documents.

It said its findings raises questions about Scotland Yard’s 2020 decision to stop investigating the case and implicates other suspects who remain free.

Five men were named as suspects after the murder, but the public inquiry said there were “five or six” attackers.

David Norris and Gary Dobson were given life sentences in 2012, while the other three - Luke Knight and brothers Neil and Jamie Acourt - have not been convicted of the crime.

Duwayne Brooks, a friend of Stephen Lawrence who was with him on the night he was murdered has consistently said there were six attackers.

Initially known as Witness K, White was named publicly for the first time at the trial of David Norris and Gary Dobson in 2011, but only as a witness.

But the BBC uncovered evidence White had told witnesses he was present at the attack, provided a false alibi to police, while police surveillance photographs showed he resembled eyewitness accounts of an unidentified fair-haired attacker.

In response to the BBC investigation, the Met said: “Although two men were convicted of Stephen’s murder in 2012, we know other suspects have not yet been brought to justice.

Story continues

“Matthew White first came to our attention as a witness in 1993. He was arrested and interviewed in March 2000 and in December 2013 and a file submitted to prosecutors in May 2005 and October 2014.

“On both occasions the Crown Prosecution Service advised there was no realistic prospect of conviction of White for any offence.”

Matt Ward, the Deputy Assistant Commissioner, added: “The impact of the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence and subsequent inquiries continues to be felt throughout policing.

“Unfortunately, too many mistakes were made in the initial investigation and the impact of them continues to be seen.

“On the 30th anniversary of Stephen’s murder, Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley apologised for our failings and I repeat that apology today.”

Mr Lawrence’s father Neville said any further inquiries in the wake of the BBC investigation should be carried out by another force. “They must be able to find a decent police force who could investigate,” he told the BBC.