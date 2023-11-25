Metropolitan Division opponents meet when Hurricanes host the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (6-11-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (11-8, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets head to the Carolina Hurricanes in Metropolitan Division action on Sunday.

Carolina is 3-2-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 11-8 overall. The Hurricanes have gone 7-4-0 in games they convert at least one power play.

Columbus is 2-6-1 against the Metropolitan Division and 6-11-4 overall. The Blue Jackets are 2-4-3 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jarvis has eight goals and seven assists for the Hurricanes. Andrei Svechnikov has seven assists over the past 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 11 goals and three assists for the Blue Jackets. Zachary Werenski has nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 2-6-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting).

Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (illness), Jack Roslovic: out (ankle), Daniil Tarasov: out (undisclosed), Damon Severson: out (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press