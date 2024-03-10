Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers face the Devils

New Jersey Devils (31-29-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (41-18-4, first in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers take on the New Jersey Devils.

New York is 41-18-4 overall with an 11-5-0 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have gone 33-6-3 in games they score at least three goals.

New Jersey has a 31-29-4 record overall and a 9-8-2 record in Metropolitan Division play. The Devils are 10th in the league with 211 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Monday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Kreider has 32 goals and 26 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has eight goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Nico Hischier has scored 20 goals with 26 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has eight goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Devils: 3-7-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jacob Trouba: out (lower-body), Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press