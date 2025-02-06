Metropolitan Division foes meet when New York hosts Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (22-24-9, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (26-23-4, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins face the New York Rangers in Metropolitan Division play on Friday.

New York has gone 26-23-4 overall with a 6-8-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Rangers have gone 20-8-3 when scoring at least three goals.

Pittsburgh is 22-24-9 overall and 3-8-4 against the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins have a 20-4-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Friday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won 4-2 in the previous matchup. Artemi Panarin led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin has 23 goals and 33 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Rickard Rakell has 24 goals and 21 assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press