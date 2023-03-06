Metropolitan Division foes meet when Pittsburgh hosts Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (20-37-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (31-22-9, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Metropolitan Division foes meet when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh has a 5-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division games and a 31-22-9 record overall. The Penguins have a 28-4-5 record when scoring at least three goals.

Columbus has a 4-12-2 record in Metropolitan Division play and a 20-37-6 record overall. The Blue Jackets have gone 7-6-5 in games decided by one goal.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Penguins won 6-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Guentzel has 24 goals and 30 assists for the Penguins. Jason Zucker has six goals over the last 10 games.

Boone Jenner has 19 goals and 17 assists for the Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Ryan Poehling: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Sean Kuraly: out (oblique), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

