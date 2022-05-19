Metropolitan Bank Holding's (NYSE:MCB) three-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

It hasn't been the best quarter for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 24% in that time. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling To wit, the share price did better than an index fund, climbing 94% during that period.

In light of the stock dropping 8.7% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive three-year return.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Metropolitan Bank Holding was able to grow its EPS at 22% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 25% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on Metropolitan Bank Holding's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Metropolitan Bank Holding rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. The TSR has been even better over three years, coming in at 25% per year. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Metropolitan Bank Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Metropolitan Bank Holding you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

