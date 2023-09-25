Metropolitan Bank Holding Insiders Added US$830k Of Stock To Their Holdings

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Mark DeFazio for US$496k worth of shares, at about US$25.15 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$33.72), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 33.13k shares for US$830k. But they sold 2.96k shares for US$173k. Overall, Metropolitan Bank Holding insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 5.0% of Metropolitan Bank Holding shares, worth about US$19m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Metropolitan Bank Holding Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Metropolitan Bank Holding insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Metropolitan Bank Holding and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - Metropolitan Bank Holding has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

