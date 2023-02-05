Metrolinx's Osgoode Hall tree removal on pause as court grants injunction

·1 min read
Metrolinx has started tree removal on Osgoode Hall property Saturday morning before it chose to temporarily cease operations. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC - image credit)
Metrolinx has started tree removal on Osgoode Hall property Saturday morning before it chose to temporarily cease operations. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC - image credit)

Metrolinx's planned removal of trees at Osgoode Hall has been put on pause until at least Feb. 10, after the Law Society of Ontario says an Ontario Superior Court justice granted an interim injunction.

"The Law Society of Ontario is pleased with the outcome of the proceedings," said spokesperson Wynna Brown in an email Sunday morning."We extend our thanks to the Courts and community and look forward to next steps in the process."

CBC
CBC

The injunction comes less than a day after Metrolinx was seen removing some limbs from the centuries-old trees Saturday morning. However, later that day, Metrolinx said it agreed to temporarily pause the removal work ahead of the court hearing.

Metrolinx has not yet released a statement on the injunction, although in an earlier statement, it said that "following the hearing, we look forward to proceeding to get this critical transit line built." That statement noted it's met with the law society 17 times prior to removal work.

Brown said the law society expects the court to release its reasons later on Sunday morning.

Latest Stories

  • P.E.I. woman reflects on heart blockages following new report citing gaps in women's health care

    Five years ago, Angie MacCaull says she was in the best shape of her life and would not have considered heart issues to be the source of her sudden pain. "Aching from my elbows to hands," she said. "I had some abdominal discomfort, probably around my diaphragm area. And no shortness of breath, no chest pain, no arm pain, no jaw pain. So not your typical heart attack symptoms." At the time, several negative tests cleared MacCaull to travel with her husband. However, her symptoms worsened and the

  • Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness

    On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.

  • Rep. George Santos accused of sexual harassment by prospective staffer who alleges he touched his groin

    Derek Myers also said he was made to work in Rep. George Santos' Capitol office as an unpaid volunteer despite being promised employment.

  • Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz Announces Retirement

    Spartz, a House Republican, is only in her second term and recently seemed to be leaning in to her job.

  • Ottawa withdraws controversial amendments to firearms law

    The Liberal government has withdrawn a series of controversial amendments to pending firearms legislation, Bill C-21, that some firearms owners say would have unfairly targeted hunters and farmers. Faced with fierce opposition from Conservative, NDP and Bloc MPs and firearms rights groups, Liberal MP Taleeb Noormohamed said Friday the government is withdrawing a long list of guns that would have been classified as "prohibited" as part of a push to ban "assault-style" weapons. The amendments, whi

  • Portugal to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, PM says

    Portugal will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Saturday, without specifying how many will be shipped. Costa added that Portugal is in talks with Germany to obtain parts needed for the repair of a number of inoperable Leopard tanks in Portugal's inventory of the weapon. "We are currently working to be able to dispense some of our tanks," Costa told Lusa news agency during a trip to the Central African Republic.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan subpoenas FBI, Education Department over school board memo

    Rep. Jim Jordan subpoenaed the FBI and Education Department for documents about a memo the GOP says targeted parents protesting school board meetings.

  • John Fetterman's picture-taking, buddy-making, convention-breaking first month on Capitol Hill

    John Fetterman has taken DC by storm, drawing awestruck colleagues to his side and garnering praise from Democratic leaders who suspect he'll go far.

  • GOP Rep Warns That Chinese Balloon May Have ‘Bioweapons’ From ‘Wuhan’

    Fox NewsHouse Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-KY) casually suggested to Fox News on Friday that the suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over the United States could contain “bioweapons” from “Wuhan,” invoking the “lab leak theory” that’s been embraced by Republicans.After a Chinese surveillance balloon was spotted over the northern U.S. this week, Republicans have lashed out at President Joe Biden over his perceived “weakness” in his administration’s policy towards China. Calling for the pr

  • Israel Braces for the ‘Terrifying’ Crisis Bibi Wanted All Along

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / ReutersJERUSALEM—In Jerusalem, standing beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken uncharacteristically minced no words: The United States, he said, wanted to stress “our support for core democratic principles and institutions, including respect for human rights, the equal administration of justice for all, the equal rights of minority groups, the rule of law, free press, a robust civil society

  • NC Supreme Court agrees to rehear voter ID, gerrymandering cases after majority flips

    The decisions to rehear both cases fell along ideological lines.

  • Congressman Hudson: House Republicans like me are ready to deliver on our promises | Opinion

    A GOP Congressman from NC says he his House colleagues are working to hold the Biden administration accountable.

  • Alberta to require 'free speech reporting' after uproar over controversial academic visit

    Alberta will require post-secondary universities in the province to annually report to government their efforts to "protect free speech" on campus. Alberta Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in a statement Friday the province will also continue to explore possible additional steps. "It is abundantly clear that more needs to be done to ensure our institutions are adequately protecting free speech," Nicolaides wrote. "Alberta's post-secondary institutions should be bastions of f

  • Transgender row deepens as sporting body calls for change in the law

    The Government has become embroiled in a row over transgender athletes after a sporting body claimed that women’s sport is not protected by law.

  • India, U.S. discuss Narendra Modi White House visit

    The Biden administration is in talks with Indian officials over a possible White House visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this year, according to a U.S. official aware of the discussions and another person briefed on the matter. U.S. President Joe Biden is eager to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy as part of his bid to win what he has framed as a contest between free and autocratic societies, especially China. The White House and the Indian Embassy in Washington declined to comment.

  • General Pervez Musharraf: Former president of Pakistan dies after long illness

    Former president of Pakistan General Pervez Musharraf, who backed the US-led invasion of neighbouring Afghanistan during his tenure, has died after a prolonged illness at the age of 79. The retired politician, who ruled Pakistan for nearly a decade after seizing power in a bloodless coup in 1999, passed away at a hospital in Dubai after spending years in self-imposed exile, news outlets reported on Sunday. Born in Delhi in 1943 during the British Raj and raised in Karachi and Istanbul, Gen Musharraf was commissioned into the Pakistan army in 1964 and saw action during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 as a second lieutenant.

  • Marit Stiles officially confirmed as Ontario NDP leader by majority vote

    TORONTO — Marit Stiles officially became the new leader of the Ontario NDP on Saturday after a majority of party members voted in favour of the lone candidate. The party confirmed Stiles through a leadership vote at an event in downtown Toronto, making her the leader of the Official Opposition in the legislature. "Today we start the countdown to the end of Doug Ford's disastrous government and the beginning of a bright new future for Ontario," Stiles said of the sitting premier in a speech to pa

  • Ex-Vietnam President Says He Resigned for Others’ Violations

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s former president, Nguyen Xuan Phuc, said he resigned to take responsibility for the violations of officials serving under him when he was prime minister, according to a posting on the government’s website.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down by the USFrom China to Big Sky: The Balloon That Unnerved

  • Secret recording captures George Santos offering advice about Botox

    The leaked audio is just the latest strange twist for the embattled congressman

  • US aid to Ukraine could be the next victim of Kevin McCarthy's pact with far-right Republicans

    An emboldened GOP fringe threatens the US's military aid to Ukraine at critical moment. Putin couldn't ask for more, a diplomat told Insider.