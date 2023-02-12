Metrolinx faces 2nd court delay in bid to cut down Osgoode Hall trees

·1 min read
Workers remove trees from Osgoode Hall on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, shortly after one injunction blocking work was lifted. Work has now paused again in anticipation of a second court hearing. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC - image credit)
Workers remove trees from Osgoode Hall on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, shortly after one injunction blocking work was lifted. Work has now paused again in anticipation of a second court hearing. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC - image credit)

Two days after an Ontario Superior Court Justice ruled Metrolinx could move ahead with plans to cut down trees at Osgoode Hall, the transit agency is facing yet another delay.

Tree cutting was ordered paused again Sunday morning by the Ontario Court of Appeal pending a Tuesday hearing initiated by the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI), according to a Metrolinx spokesperson.

Work originally began removing the trees on Feb. 4, however Metrolinx soon paused work pending a Feb. 5 court hearing initiated by the Law Society of Ontario — which was then granted a temporary injunction until Feb. 10.

On Feb. 10, Justices Charles Hackland dismissed a motion for a further inunction, and so tree removal began anew on Feb. 11.

However, Metrolinx says HDI is now appealing Hackland's decision to dismiss its own injunction request, separate from the Law Society. A spokesperson from HDI has not yet returned a request for comment.

CBC
CBC

However, in an email Saturday, the Build Ontario Line Different (BOLD) Coalition, said the HDI injunction pertains to concerns that "Indigenous rights holders have not been meaningfully consulted."

"The choice for Metrolinx is clearcut," Liz Driver, BOLD's interim chair, said via email. "Engage in real consultation and change your tactics or expect more delays as the people of Toronto and all those impacted by the project fight you at every stop."

In numerous statements, Metrolinx has repeated that it has been engaging with communities on this project for over two years.

"This is yet another delay as we work to build the transit system Ontarians need and deserve," said a spokesperson Sunday morning.

Latest Stories

  • Turkish developers arrested in earthquake probe

    STORY: It has already ordered the detention of 113 suspects. Coskun is contractor of the Ronesans Residence block which collapsed in Antakya.The developer said in a statement to prosecutors that he did not know why the complex collapsed and that his desire to go to Montenegro was not connected with the disaster.Video released by Istanbul Police Department also showed the arrest on Saturday (February 11) of Mehmet Ertan Akay, developer of the Ayşe Mehmet Polat apartment complex which collapsed in the city of Gaziantep.Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said overnight that 131 suspects had so far been identified as responsible for the collapse of buildings in the 10 provinces affected by last Monday's (February 6) tremors."Detention orders have been issued for 113 of them," Vice Oktay told reporters in a briefing at the disaster management coordination centre in Ankara."We will follow this up meticulously until the necessary judicial process is concluded, especially for buildings that suffered heavy damage and buildings that caused deaths and injuries."He said the justice ministry had established earthquake crimes investigation bureaus on the quake zone provinces to investigate deaths and injuries.

  • 'I Tore 'Em To Pieces': Marjorie Taylor Greene Reportedly Erupts At Balloon Briefing

    "I chewed them out," Greene boasted to The Hill about what another lawmaker described as an "irrational," profanity-laced tirade.

  • Fact check: False claim Rep. Lauren Boebert said Chinese balloon's altitude of 60,000 feet was a mile

    Boebert has made several public comments criticizing Biden's response to the Chinese balloon, but none include the bungled math in this claim.

  • Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems

    Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.

  • Opinion: House Republicans launched their big investigations this week. Guess how that went

    Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.

  • Russia Suffering Highest Daily Casualty Rate Since First Week Of Ukraine War, Says UK

    A lack of trained personnel and resources is to blame.

  • 7 amusing cartoons about China's spy balloon

    Artists take on the Air Force, TikTok, and more

  • NORAD shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon

    The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has shot down an unidentified object in Canadian airspace, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday. "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. [NORAD] shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau said in a statement on Twitter. "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recove

  • Jake Tapper Shreds Rick Scott’s ‘Word Salad’ Attack on Him

    CNNJake Tapper on Friday fired back at Sen. Rick Scott’s recent “nonsensical” invocation of comments the CNN anchor made years ago, blasting the GOP lawmaker’s “word salad” as “very strange” and “incomprehensible.”During a CNN interview on Thursday morning, Scott attempted to defend his long-debunked claim that Democrats and President Joe Biden actually “cut $280 billion out of Medicare.” Scott’s revival of this falsehood came after Biden warned that “some” Republicans were looking to sunset Soc

  • China Spots Unidentified Object Flying Near Port City: Paper

    (Bloomberg) -- China is getting ready to take down an unidentified object spotted flying over waters near the port city of Qingdao, The Paper reported.Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Over Alaska Faces Arctic ConditionsJapan Says Chinese Navy Ship Entered Its Waters Early SundayAn employee at the marine

  • Republican-led legislature in Missouri rejected ban on children carrying guns in public without supervision

    Republican-led House voted down a proposal to stop minors from carrying guns in public in a state that has some of the weakest gun laws in the US.

  • American journalist accuses US Navy of Nord Stream pipeline attack

    Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh alleges that US Navy divers laid the bombs that destroyed the Nord Stream pipeline under the Baltic Sea last September, cutting Russian gas supplies to Europe. The Pentagon has denied the claim but Moscow, which Western countries suspect of involvement, says it should be taken seriously. According to a blog written by Hersh on the site Substack, American navy divers planted remotely triggered explosives that wrecked three of the four pipelines buil

  • US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

    A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”

  • Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

    A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state. Judicial complaints are confidential under Wisconsin law but Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press on Saturday that show a retired attorney in Maryland filed one against her with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission two years ago. The commission decided in November 2022 not to discipline her but warned her to remain neutral and avoid making sarcastic remarks from the bench.

  • Russia-Ukraine war latest: Poland dampens Zelensky's fighter jet hopes

    Poland, one of Ukraine's closest allies, has cast doubt on whether the country will get Western fighter jets.

  • Kari Lake's Idea For A 'Really Fair' Election Is Her Most Bonkers One Yet

    The losing GOP gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, who recently teased a Senate campaign, gave her two cents on "fair" elections at a rally in Iowa.

  • Research Firm Hired By Trump To Prove 2020 Election Fraud Came Up Empty: Report

    The Berkeley Research Group's findings were squashed because they did not align with Trump's election lies.

  • North Korea ‘teeters on the brink of famine’ amid chronic food shortages

    North Korea’s ruling party will meet later this month to tackle the “urgent” task of reviving the country’s agriculture sector as fears rise that chronic food shortages could trigger a humanitarian disaster.

  • George Santos calls himself ‘simple minded’ and claims support from Kyrsten Sinema. She denies it

    In an interview about his deceptions, the Republican congressman also claimed he spoke with the Arizona senator. Her office called that another lie

  • Trump Offers Deal to Provide DNA in Rape-Accuser’s Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump has offered to provide a DNA sample to E. Jean Carroll, the woman suing him for allegedly raping her in the 1990s, if she turns over pages he says are missing from a forensic report on the dress she claims she wore that day. Most Read from BloombergObject Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaBlackRock, Pimco Push Back Against Bets Inflation Cooling FastUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsUS Recovery of Object Downed Ov