Metro Vancouver workers poised to strike as soon as Monday, union says

Members of the Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees' Union have issued a strike notice and can legally start job action beginning the afternoon of Oct. 2. (Peter Scobie/CBC - image credit)

Hundreds of workers at Metro Vancouver are poised to strike as soon as Monday afternoon, after their union says it issued a 72-hour strike to the regional district on Friday.

The Greater Vancouver Regional District Employees' Union (GVRDEU) says the union is asking for higher wages and protections for workers as the cost of living rises in the region.

According to its website, the GVRDEU serves "the outside employees of Metro Vancouver" with over 600 members helping maintain services such as water treatment, wastewater collection, infrastructure construction, housing, air quality monitoring, and more.

Metro Vancouver is the regional government that provides and coordinates services for 21 municipalities across the Lower Mainlaind.

Linnar Lee, secretary for the GVRDEU, says the union has been negotiating with Metro Vancouver for since before its last contract expired on Dec. 31, 2021.

"The employer wants concessions during this hard economic time where most of us are struggling … This livable region is not livable anymore economically for us," said Lee, who works as a housing dispatcher for Metro Vancouver.

Beginning Monday afternoon, the union says it will be in a legal position to start job action.

Lee says union members are making fair requests in line with other municipalities, such as wages that will allow workers to continue living in the region.

"We want to be able to tuck our kids in at night to go to sleep, instead of increasing our work hours," she said.

In a statement, the Metro Vancouver regional district said it has offered an 11.5 per cent wage increase over three years and is "committed to reaching a fair and reasonable collective agreement that recognizes how much [the value of its] staff and is affordable to the local taxpayers who must pay for it."

"The potential job action is unfortunate, however, there will be no disruption to the essential services that we provide to nearly 2.8 million residents every day," reads the statement.

Story continues

Calls for wage increases and protection

On Aug. 23, union members voted 97.2 per cent in favour of a strike.

Lee says bargaining with the region hasn't gone well, due to Metro Vancouver's requests for concessions, such as cutting back on fair wage clauses and expanding working hours.

She adds one provision, known as a "me too clause," allows GVRDEU members and unionized workers from the City of Vancouver and neighbouring municipalities to receive similar wage increases as one another.

The clause ensures "that our union can settle knowing that we have some kind of wage protection if the City of Vancouver comes to an agreement with a certain wage … The employer wants to take that away from us," she said.

"They also want to amend the hours so that it opens it up that workers work longer hours, [which] contradicts work-life balance."

In a statement, the Metro Vancouver region said it is requesting "a series of cost and procedural efficiencies" that could benefit the region and its employees.

"We believe our wage offer of an 11.5 per cent increase over three years and a one-time lump sum of $2,350, plus other improvements to allowances and benefits, is fair and reasonable and aligned with other negotiated settlements in the region," reads the statement.

Essential services are established

While job action may take place, Lee says essential workers for water treatment and other services will still be staffed to ensure public safety.

But with many other staff striking, she says it would be up to management to decide whether to close or alter non-essential services, like parks.

She says the union doesn't take striking lightly, but feels it is necessary.

"For us to say, 'Hey come on, this isn't fair. We need to take strike action.' It's going to hit our pocketbooks, we know that," said Lee. "But the employer has pushed us to this point."