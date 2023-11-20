Metro (TSE:MRU) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Metro (TSE:MRU) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Metro:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = CA$1.4b ÷ (CA$14b - CA$2.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Metro has an ROCE of 12%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Metro's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Metro.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Metro are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 12%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 28%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Metro thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Metro has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 68% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Metro can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

