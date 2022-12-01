Metro Supply Chain enhances its comprehensive national home service offering for retailers and consumers with the acquisition of Quick Contractors

Metro Supply Chain

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Supply Chain Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, including white glove last-mile delivery and product installation, today announced it has acquired Quick Contractors, one of North America’s fastest-growing managed networks of independent contractors, installers and assemblers.

“Completing over 3 million deliveries each year, Metro Supply Chain already offers fully managed last-mile logistics to more than 200 leading retailers,” explained Chris Fenton, President and CEO of Metro Supply Chain. “With Quick Contractors joining the team, our customers will be able to leverage our combined expertise in home delivery and installation to provide consumers with next-level service.”

Founded in 2004 by Trevor Bouchard, CEO of Quick Contractors, to bridge the gap between consumers, retailers and contractors with a convenient, quality experience, Quick Contractors has since completed more than 1.7 million jobs through its broad and qualified network of 6,000 independent contractors and employees across North America.

“This is an exciting day for all of us at Quick Contractors,” said Bouchard. “We’re joining a last-mile leader with a shared entrepreneurial mindset and focus on delivering an exceptional customer experience through advanced technology, innovation and a dedicated team.”

Quick Contractors offers a variety of services, including booking same-day installation. Its advanced software offers complete product visibility and tracking, and consumers are provided with multi-channel support throughout the service to ensure an exceptional experience.

Moving forward, Quick Contractors will operate as a specialty service within Metro Supply Chain’s Last-Mile Transportation Solutions.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Quick Contractors to Metro Supply Chain,” said Chiko Nanji, Group Chairman and Founder of Metro Supply Chain. “The synergies of our two forward-focused national networks will in time provide our customers with the ability to schedule unified delivery service – the ultimate in choice, convenience and control.”

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner for some of the world’s fastest-growing and most recognizable organizations. Managing 14 million square feet in 98 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000, it is the largest privately owned supply chain solutions company based in Canada. For almost 50 years, Metro Supply Chain’s scale, wide capabilities and entrepreneurial structure has enabled it to meet its customers’ most challenging supply chain needs, including designing, building and managing advanced omnichannel fulfillment and last-mile delivery networks.

About Quick Contractors

Quick Contractors is one of North America’s fastest-growing managed networks of independent contractors, installers and assemblers. Founded in 2004 to bridge the gap between consumers, retailers and contractors with a convenient, quality experience, the company has since completed more than 1.7 million jobs through its qualified network of more than 6,000 independent contractors and employees.

For more information, contact:

Alison Wood, Head of Marketing and Communications

awood@metroscg.com; Tel: +1 437 332-4361



