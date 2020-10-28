Metro-North's core riders have vanished, railroad wonders if they'll ever return

The typical Metro-North Railroad rider has traded a suit for scrubs.

Health care workers now make up a larger percentage of Metro-North’s ridership than financial services workers, traditionally the railroad’s most reliable commuter, making the trek from suburb to city and back five days a week, reports Rockland/Westchester Journal News, a USA TODAY Network publication.

These days, workers in the financial services field, who once made up 27% of the railroad’s ridership before the pandemic hit, have dipped to 11% of the total. Similarly, the percentage of professional workers has plunged to 15% from 21%.

Homebound commuters exit a southbound Metro-North train at the Melrose station in the Bronx, June 10, 2020. The Melrose station has a short platform, forcing passengers to exit from the front two cars, making it difficult to practice social distancing.

Together, the two groups made up nearly half of the railroad’s total rides, which reached nearly 87 million last year. Now they’re just staying home.

The percentage of health care workers has more than tripled to 19%, many of them coming up to the Westchester County suburbs from the city to work in hospitals, according to the results of a summer survey of 22,000 riders that will be shared with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s board at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

The pandemic has led to never-before-seen dips in Metro-North’s ridership, from 64.8 million at this point last September to 22.2 million this year — a decrease of nearly 66%.

But it’s also upended traditional ridership trends, leading to hand-wringing among the railroad’s top managers, who wonder whether their most reliable commuter will ever come back.

Or will they settle into the work-at-home routine forced on them by the pandemic?

Take Joe Halpin.

His daily commute into the city from Pawling in Dutchess County caused him to miss plenty of family dinners with his wife and three daughters over the past 19 years. But in recent months, Halpin, an accounts manager for a Manhattan apparel company, has discovered he doesn’t miss standing-room-only morning trains on the Harlem Line.

Train departure times and a single track in use is displayed for each of the three train lines for Metro-North Railroad, in an empty Grand Central Terminal, May 1, 2020.

“My commute was taking me 5 hours a day round trip, so quality of life has greatly improved,” Halpin said. “I do miss the interaction with coworkers so would not be opposed to a hybrid, two days in, three home.”

Metro-North president Catherine Rinaldi will be waiting to see what Halpin and riders like him will do in the months to come.

“It’s hard to have a crystal ball but I think we’re all hopeful and optimistic that nothing lasts forever,” Rinaldi said during an interview last week.

Catherine Rinaldi, president of MTA Metro-North Railroad, speaks with reporters at the Croton-Harmon train station June 8, 2020 as New York City begins Phase 1 reopening.

“The future is uncertain,” she added. “We hear more and more about how employers and employees miss the opportunity for collaboration in an office environment. So I think our ridership may look different and work may look different but I think we’re generally optimistic that come next year we will start to see that ridership tick upward as well.”

More financial pain on the way?

