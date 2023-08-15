Metro Fire extinguishes Rancho Cordova blaze in under an hour. Here’s what people saw

A fire blazed Monday in an auto dismantling yard in Rancho Cordova, causing large, dark clouds of smoke to loom over eastern parts of Sacramento County.

Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to the fire near Security Park Drive and Quicksilver Drive at 3:30 p.m., according to district spokesman Capt. Parker Wilbourn. He said crews extinguished the fire around 4:30 p.m.

Maria Bagci, 43, operates a day care center less than a half-mile from the fire. She said that while she normally lets the children play outside toward the end of the day, she smelled the smoke and decided against it.

“It was dark, (and) it was close,” Bagci said.

Wilbourn said authorities do not yet know the cause of the fire, which came nearly two weeks after a wrecked Tesla caught fire at a dismantling yard about 3 miles west along Recycle Road.

There were no injuries reported, he said.