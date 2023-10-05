Metro Bank shares plunge as it plots urgent £600m capital raise

Metro bank

Shares in Metro Bank plunged by more than a quarter on Thursday morning, as the lender scrambled to raise up to £600m to shore up its troubled balance sheet.

The London-listed challenger bank has hired Wall Street giant Morgan Stanley to oversee capital raising plans, it emerged last night, with hopes to raise around £250m in equity funding and £350m in debt.

The development spooked investors, with shares in Metro falling by as much as 29pc in early trading to 36p, valuing the company at around £65m.

Speculation around its finances sparked a market announcement from Metro, which said it was “evaluating the merits of a range of options” to raise cash, including a possible equity raise or an increase in debt.

However, Metro said no decision has been made on whether to proceed with any of these options.

The firm’s statement also said the bank has been profitable on an underlying basis for three consecutive quarters and is meeting minimum regulatory capital requirements.

Metro, which has 2.7m customers and 76 UK branches, is also considering asset sales to boost its coffers. The capital-raising plans were first reported by Sky News.

The race to shore up its balance sheet comes after Metro Bank announced last month that proposed mortgage lending reforms were being delayed by the UK’s financial services watchdog.

The lender has been working with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) to reduce the amount of capital it is required to hold for residential mortgages.

However, it was told by the PRA that “more work is required” on its application.

It means its capital requirements will not be lowered until 2024 at the earliest, although there is no guarantee the application will be approved.

The delay has sparked concerns about the company’s financial strength, with credit ratings agency Fitch on Wednesday placing Metro Bank on “negative” watch for possible downgrades.

Fitch said: “We expect the group’s earnings prospects to come under pressure in the short term due to rising funding costs, resulting from higher competition for deposits and given likely more expensive access to wholesale funding. In addition, capitalisation is tight.”

It pointed to the £350m in senior bonds that Metro Bank must refinance by October 2024.

This “curtails the bank’s ability to grow its business and strengthen its profitability”, the rating agency said.

Shares in the bank have halved since the delay with the PRA was first announced in mid-September and the lender has lost nearly 98pc of its value since floating on the London Stock Exchange in 2016, when it was worth £1.5bn.

Metro Bank was launched by US entrepreneur Vernon Hill II in 2010 as the first new high-street lender in Britain for over a century.

It has struggled to recover from an accounting blunder in 2019 when it revealed it did not have enough capital to meet regulatory standards.

The blunder saw its shares collapse and its founder and former chief executive both step down.

Metro Bank made a pre-tax profit of £16.1m during the first half of 2023, marking the first return to profitability since the accounting issues were discovered four years ago.