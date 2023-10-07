Metro Bank rejected secret takeover bids

metro bank

Metro Bank rejected several secret takeover approaches from a rival British lender, including one made as recently as last month, it has emerged.

Metro Bank rebuffed a number of proposals from business lender Shawbrook Group, according to a report by Sky News.

One bid was lodged in the second half of September, not long before it emerged that Metro was trying to raise hundreds of millions of pounds to shore up its balance sheet.

Both lenders declined to comment on the approaches. The valuation of the offers is unclear.

The financial services regulator, the Prudential Regulation Authority, has been closely monitoring the situation at Metro Bank as it scrambles to raise more than £600m to shore up its finances.

Metro Bank’s shares cautiously rebounded on Friday afternoon from all-time lows amid reports that it was sitting on a £600m offer from bondholders that could meet its funding needs. However, Metro Bank has yet to accept the offer.

Regulators last month turned down its request to lower the capital requirements for its mortgage business.

The lender has said it is considering “a range of options” in order to shore up its finances. On Thursday it was reported that Metro Bank was looking to sell £3bn of its mortgage book to Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest.

Metro Bank became the first bank to launch since the financial crisis when it opened in 2010 as a “challenger bank”. It is now worth less than £100m having been valued at £3.5bn at its peak in 2018.

The company has said in a statement that it has been profitable on an underlying basis for three consecutive quarters and is meeting minimum regulatory capital requirements.

