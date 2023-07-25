Metro aims to get Taylor fans Swiftly to the Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium

Taylor Swift performs in Seattle on Saturday. (Mat Hayward / Getty Images)

Taylor Swift brings her blockbuster, career-spanning Eras Tour to Los Angeles for a six-performance engagement at SoFi Stadium beginning Aug. 3.

To help Swifties get to and from the venue for the sold-out shows, Metro has added late-night service and a free shuttle to stations around the stadium.

Service has been extended to around 2 a.m., Metro said in a news release, and free shuttle service to the stadium will be available from the Downtown Inglewood K Line stop and the Hawthorne/Lennox C Line stop.

Shuttles will run between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. before each show and for 90 minutes after the end of each of Swift's performances, scheduled for Aug. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

Metro did not immediately respond to questions about how many riders it was expecting for the performances.

On social media, when a Beyoncé fan asked if the added service would be used for Queen Bey's three upcoming shows scheduled for Sept. 1, 2 and 4, Metro said simply that there were “no details at this time.”

But in response to a Twitter user who hoped to see the added service for all events at SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater and the Kia Forum, Metro said it would take the suggestion under consideration.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.