MetLife Stadium, other World Cup venues to install natural grass for tournament

MetLife Stadium said Monday it would install a natural grass field for the 2026 World Cup after being named as the final venue.

The stadium normally houses a field that draws rampant criticism from players. Injury concerns were thrust into the spotlight when New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achillies tendon in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, sidelining him for the season.

The 2022 World Cup regulations stated that, "matches shall be played on natural grass or, provided special dispensation is granted by FIFA, on artificial surfaces."

There has never been artificial turf used in the men's tournament. However, its use at Canadian stadiums during the 2015 women's edition drew widespread criticism and a lawsuit from players that was eventually dropped.

Other host stadiums converting to grass

MetLife is not the only stadium that will need to install a natural grass field to satisfy FIFA's requirements. Eight of the sixteen venues set to host World Cup matches will need to switch from turf to grass.

Seattle CEO and the head of Seattle's World Cup Organizing committee Peter Tomozawa said that grass will be installed in Lumen Field and that it is already being grown, according to KSL.

The installation of grass at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta will see Atlanta United's pre-World Cup games played on grass instead of turf, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

FIFA hired John Sorochan, Professor of Turfgrass Science and Management in the Department of Plant Sciences at the University of Tennessee to oversee the installation and management of fields for the tournament.

Social media reacts to MetLife Final

MetLife stadium is hosting the World Cup final?! FIFA knows that field collects body parts, right? How many ACLs, MCLs, Achilles, etc, did it claim this year alone?! Holy moly — DeLaApe.eth (@DeLaApe) February 5, 2024

It's gonna take a star fútbol player destroying one of their legs on MetLife Stadium's notoriously atrocious field turf and the subsequent international outrage from all four corners of the planet for the NFL to finally move back to all-grass fields. https://t.co/X0CmUPGw4Q — Albino Jiginosis (@albinojiginosis) February 4, 2024

MetLife Stadium is surrounded by parking lots, a mostly abandoned shopping mall, and miles of swampland.



Soldier Field is surrounded by the South Loop.



So basically a tie when comparing entertainment options. https://t.co/snYiXVxPFz — Short Eared Owl. (@mid_sized_bird) February 6, 2024

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: World Cup final will have natural grass after MetLife Stadium decision