Metis group, miner discuss benefits

Marathon, Ont. — The company behind a proposed palladium and copper mine on Marathon’s outskirts continued this week to reach agreements with Indigenous parties and attract new investment, while the price for the project’s main commodity continued its market rebound.

Toronto-based Generation Mining announced it has reached an agreement with the Metis Nation of Ontario (MNO) to works towards a potential community benefit agreement for MNO members.

“The agreement focuses on establishing a mutually-beneficial relationship, engagement, participation, and social and economic opportunities throughout the life of the Marathon project,” said a Generation Mining news release.

“It’s another important step for the project as it continues to move forward in the environmental assessment process,” the release added.

In the same release, Metis Nation of Ontario Regional Coun. Tim Sinclair said he looked forward to seeing the proposed mine “benefiting all of the region and the company long into the future.”

Generation Mining earlier announced it had reached a similar agreement with the nearby Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation. The company has held discussions about its project with eight Indigenous groups.

If the proposed mine is approved following a review by a provincial-federal panel, it is slated to create about 400 jobs north of Marathon’s airport and operate for 13 years.

A 30-day environmental hearing into the project will start on March 14. The panel will make a recommendation on whether the project should be supported or declined, but it is up to the provincial and federal governments to decide if it can proceed.

Also this week, Generation Mining announced it had raised $7.4 million through the sale of warrant shares, and received an additional $3.6 million by an investment from Canadian billionaire businessman Eric Sprott.

Sprott “now beneficially owns and controls 16,423,079 shares representing approximately 9.1 per cent of the company’s outstanding shares,” the company said in its news release.

“We are extremely excited to have (Sprott) increase his equity ownership in the company,” Generation Mining president Jamie Levy said.

Meanwhile, palladium continued its rebound on Wednesday, selling for about US$2,300 per ounce.

Mining commodity analysts attributed last year’s price plunge to a slump in automotive sales due to a shortage of computer chips.

Palladium is a main ingredient in the manufacture of catalytic converters in gasoline-fuelled cars and pickup trucks.

